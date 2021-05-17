Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos support in Apple Music.

Apple has finally announced that Apple Music will be offering subscribers the ability to listen to tracks using Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos or in new Lossless Audio high-fidelity formats that will often much better streaming quality on the service. If you're an Apple Music subscriber, you're likely wondering what this all means and if you'll need a fancy pair of headphones like the AirPods Max to take advantage of the features. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos on Apple Music.

What is Dolby Atmos music?

Dolby Atmos is an audio format that enables sound engineers to mix tracks that make it sound like the music is all around you. It offers a more immersive listening experience because it takes advantage of Spatial Audio.

What do I need to listen to Dolby Atmos in Apple Music?

Anyone listening to the latest version of Apple Music on iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV can listen to Dolby Atmos tracks on any headphones; however, only Apple and Beats headphones have a W1 or H1 chip that will automatically play tracks in Dolby Atmos when available.

That means if you're listening to Apple Music with AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, BeatsX, Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats Studio3, Powerbeats3 Wireless, Beats Flex, Powerbeats Pro, or Beats Solo Pro, you will automatically hear Dolby Atmos tracks when they are available.

For all other headphones, you'll need to turn on the option to hear Dolby Atmos tracks by going Settings > Music > Audio and set Dolby Atmos to Always On.

You can also listen to the Dolby Atmos on the built-in speakers for the following devices:

iPhone 7 (or later).

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later)

iPad Pro 11-inch.

iPad (6th generation or later).

iPad Air (3rd generation or later).

iPad mini (5th generation).

MacBook Pro (2018 model or later).

Remember, you'll need to have the latest version of the operating system install on all of the devices listed above for Dolby Atmos to work.

Can my headphones take advantage of Dolby Atmos?

Technically, no. Any pair of headphones can listen to Dolby Atmos; however, certain pairs of headphones will handle the Dolby Atmos tracks much better. If you're using a budget pair of headphones, you're likely not going to really getting the Dolby Atmos experience since those headphones aren't designed to take advantage of the Spatial Audio that Dolby Atmos offers.

How many tracks on Apple Music will support Dolby Atmos?