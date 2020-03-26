Apple Music has always given you the option to enable push notifications about new releases from the artists you follow, but it has never really been the most reliable way to discover new music.

Apple seems to understand the issue and is now bringing these notifications into the Apple Music app itself. You'll now be able to receive updates of new albums, EPs, and videos from your favorite artists right at the top of your Library.

"See new music from artists you like. Get updates about new releases from artists you listen to - right in your library."