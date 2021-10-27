What you need to know
- Apple Music is now available on PS5.
- Customers can stream all 90 million songs while gaming.
Sony has today announced that Apple Music is now officially available on PS5.
In a press release Sony stated:
For those of you who love listening to music in addition to playing games, we are pleased to announce that Apple Music is launching on PS5 – the first gaming console to introduce an integrated Apple Music experience, bringing their expansive music catalog to PS5 players globally.
Starting today, PS5 users with an Apple Music subscription can enjoy more than 90 million songs from Apple Music, tens of thousands of curated playlists, music videos in 4K, Apple Music Radio streaming today's hits, classics, and country live, and personalized playlists based on your music preferences.
Sony says the service will be a seamless experience with Apple Music available before, during, and after a gameplay session. It can be started prior to jumping into a game using the Apple Music app and can be activated mid-game through the Control Center by pressing the PS button on your DualSense wireless controller.
Apple Music for PS5 also includes curated recommendations for music based on the game they are playing, as well as their Apple Music library. It also supports Apple Music videos which can be played in full screen, and the audio will continue if you navigate away. Players will need to download the Apple Music app from the Media space and link their Apple Music account.
Last week Apple announced a new voice-only Music tier alongside its new AirPods 3 and the new MacBook Pro (2021), the company's best MacBook to date.
