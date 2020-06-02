What you need to know
- Apple Music is joining the industry with a 'Black Out Tuesday' campaign.
- It's part of a wider industry initiative called #TheShowMustBePaused.
- Apple has cancelled Beats 1's schedule and is instead streaming a single station celebrating black music.
Apple Music has joined an industry-wide campaign called #TheShowMustBePaused, running a 'Black Out Tuesday' campaign in support of Black Lives Matter.
As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple Music announced the takeover overnight:
On Tuesday, June 2nd, Apple Music will observe Black Out Tuesday. We will use this day to reflect and plan actions to support Black artists, Black creators, and Black communities. #TheShowMustBePaused #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/xkvn31DpYc— Apple Music (@AppleMusic) June 2, 2020
On Tuesday, June 2nd, Apple Music will observe Black Out Tuesday. We will use this day to reflect and plan actions to support Black artists, Black creators, and Black communities. #TheShowMustBePaused #BlackLivesMatter
9to5Mac notes:
Apple Music has cancelled its usual Beats 1 radio schedule and is instead directing all iOS and macOS users to a single streaming station that celebrates the best in black music.
As far as Apple Music is concerned, the service's For You and Radio tabs have been stripped back to focus on a single playlist 'For Us, By Us' featuring black artists.
The report notes that the takeover doesn't look the same for everyone, however it seems clear that Apple has cancelled its Beats 1 schedule for the day, and is instead directing users to one single streaming station celebrating the best in black music. All user music libraries and the Apple Music search function are working as normal.
A message on the 'For You' page of Apple Music states:
In steadfast support of the Black voices that define, music, creativity, and culture, we use ours. This moment calls upon us all to speak and act against racism and injustice of all kinds. We stand in solidarity with Balck communities everywhere.
TheShowMustBePaused is an industry-wide initiative created by Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, the message of the movement states "We will not continue to conduct business as usual without regard for Black lives."
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple releases iPadOS 13.5.1
Apple has released iPadOS 13.5.1, which fixes some security bugs.
Apple might be giving people a reason to upgrade their 2012 MacBook Pro
Anyone who still uses a 2012 MacBook Pro should probably look to upgrade it sooner rather than later following a report that claims Apple will label it "obsolete" this month.
New report backs up claims that we'll wait until October for iPhone 12
Apple would normally announce its new iPhones in September, but the coronavirus situation seems to have put paid to that. All eyes are now on October instead.
Apple-themed Pride shirts you'll love to wear
Apple's iconic rainbow logo has often been associated with the LGBT+ movement. Show your support by wearing an Apple-themed Pride t-shirt, including the one we like the best.