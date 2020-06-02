Apple Music has joined an industry-wide campaign called #TheShowMustBePaused, running a 'Black Out Tuesday' campaign in support of Black Lives Matter.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple Music announced the takeover overnight:

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Apple Music will observe Black Out Tuesday. We will use this day to reflect and plan actions to support Black artists, Black creators, and Black communities. #TheShowMustBePaused #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/xkvn31DpYc — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) June 2, 2020

9to5Mac notes:

Apple Music has cancelled its usual Beats 1 radio schedule and is instead directing all iOS and macOS users to a single streaming station that celebrates the best in black music. As far as Apple Music is concerned, the service's For You and Radio tabs have been stripped back to focus on a single playlist 'For Us, By Us' featuring black artists.

The report notes that the takeover doesn't look the same for everyone, however it seems clear that Apple has cancelled its Beats 1 schedule for the day, and is instead directing users to one single streaming station celebrating the best in black music. All user music libraries and the Apple Music search function are working as normal.

A message on the 'For You' page of Apple Music states:

In steadfast support of the Black voices that define, music, creativity, and culture, we use ours. This moment calls upon us all to speak and act against racism and injustice of all kinds. We stand in solidarity with Balck communities everywhere.

TheShowMustBePaused is an industry-wide initiative created by Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, the message of the movement states "We will not continue to conduct business as usual without regard for Black lives."