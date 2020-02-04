Genius, the company behind song lyrics, is bringing its show "Verified" to Apple Music, the company confirmed in a press release. The show has been around since 2016 and sees artists discuss the meaning behind the lyrics that they write and sing.

Since 2016, Genius has produced more than 800 episodes of Verified, with hundreds of artists—from Billie Eilish to J Balvin to Ice Cube, Chance the Rapper to Sting to Cardi B—sitting down in front of the show's signature yellow backdrop to discuss the vision, creativity, and craft behind their songs.

Apple Music and Genius will co-produce the shows moving forward, with "Verified" episodes premiering exclusively on the service.