- Apple Music is promoting its Nature Awaits playlist to celebrate the 103rd birthday of the National Park Service.
- The playlist includes The Beatles, Frank Ocean, and Fleet Foxes.
- Apple has launched other initiatives to celebrate the birthday of the NPS.
With the National Park Service's 103rd birthday in just a few days, Apple has been voicing its support with several new initiatives, including an Apple Pay donation program. Apple Music is also joining the celebration by promoting its Nature Awaits playlist.
The playlist features a variety of big artists, including The Beatles, Frank Ocean and Fleet Foxes; it's an eclectic mix that should help you connect with the Great Outdoors.
The playlist's editors' notes shed light on why it created Nature Awaits:
August 25 is the National Park Service's 103rd birthday. To celebrate the anniversary, we've created this playlist—a ready-made soundtrack for exploring one of our country's many spectacular parks. Even if you can't make it out to the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, or another park, just hit play, lean back, and let your imagination wander.
With summer quickly coming to an end, now's as good a time as any to get outside. Whether you're walking alongside the beach or going for a stroll at a nearby park, Apple Music's Nature Awaits playlist is the perfect companion. "Here comes the sun, and I say / It's all right."
You can listen to Nature Awaits on Apple Music right here.
