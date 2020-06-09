What you need to know
- Apple has a new Head of Editorial UK & Ireland.
- The company has promoted Ryan Newman to the position.
- Newman replaces Austin Daboh who left for Atlantic UK.
Apple Music has a new Head of Editorial in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Reported by Billboard, Apple has promoted Ryan Newman to Head of Editorial UK & Ireland. Newman replaces Austin Daboh, who left Apple Music to join Atlantic Records UK in an Executive Vice President role.
Prior to his new role, Newman served as a Music Manager and Head of Artist Relations at the company. He has been with Apple since 2018. Austin Daboh shared his congratulations to Newman today on Twitter:
Also - MASSIVE congratulations to Ryan Newman who has been made Head of Editorial for Apple Music!— Austin (@AustinDarbo) June 9, 2020
Another black brother given a leading position at a global company.
👑 👑
Daboh's new role at Atlantic UK will involve signing and developing domestic artists as well as working with the label in the United States on other initiatives.
"Daboh's move to a major label was announced early Tuesday. In his new role as Atlantic UK executive vp, he'll sign and develop domestic artists, while working work with his U.S. counterparts to "break the label's black music roster in the UK," according to a press release."
According to the report, Newman's new responsibilities will include overseeing the "playlist ecosystem" and working on marketing for the service.
"The head of editorial oversees the streaming platform's playlist ecosystem and various marketing initiatives. Newman reports to George Ergatoudis, head of music at Apple Music UK. Prior to joining Apple, Newman spent 11 years at BBC Radio 1 & 1Xtra, rising from a team assistant to music editor."
We review the stylish laptop carry-all, Bellroy's Tokyo Tote
Bellroy's Tokyo Tote has a padded sleeve for your 13-inch laptop, plus plenty of room for all of your other essentials.
Aberdeen, Scotland rolls out Apple Pay Express Transit to all First busses
Aberdeen beats some of the biggest cities on the planet to Apple Pay Express Transit. First busses throughout the city are online and ready to go.
Twitter now labeling all tweets linking 5G and coronavirus
Twitter is now labeling tweets proliferating 5G conspiracy theories about coronavirus.
Looking for a new controller for your Switch? Look no further!
If you want a more conventional gaming controller for your Switch and don't want to spend more on the Pro Controller, you do have other options. Here are my favorite third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch.