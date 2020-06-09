Apple Music has a new Head of Editorial in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Reported by Billboard, Apple has promoted Ryan Newman to Head of Editorial UK & Ireland. Newman replaces Austin Daboh, who left Apple Music to join Atlantic Records UK in an Executive Vice President role.

Prior to his new role, Newman served as a Music Manager and Head of Artist Relations at the company. He has been with Apple since 2018. Austin Daboh shared his congratulations to Newman today on Twitter:

Also - MASSIVE congratulations to Ryan Newman who has been made Head of Editorial for Apple Music!



Another black brother given a leading position at a global company.



👑 👑 — Austin (@AustinDarbo) June 9, 2020

Daboh's new role at Atlantic UK will involve signing and developing domestic artists as well as working with the label in the United States on other initiatives.

"Daboh's move to a major label was announced early Tuesday. In his new role as Atlantic UK executive vp, he'll sign and develop domestic artists, while working work with his U.S. counterparts to "break the label's black music roster in the UK," according to a press release."

According to the report, Newman's new responsibilities will include overseeing the "playlist ecosystem" and working on marketing for the service.