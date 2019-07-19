Apple Music is continuing to rename its marquee A-List playlists. The latest casualty is The A-List: Hip-Hop which is now known as "Rap Life." First reported by Billboard, it will also launch a new weekly show and daily segments around the playlist.

Over the past few weeks, Apple has slowly been renaming many of its popular A-List playlists. The A-List: Rock became The New Rock, The A-List: Metal became Optimus Metallum and The A-List: Singer/Songwriter became Today's Acoustic. Now Rap Life is the newest playist on Apple Music.

Here's the description for Rap Life playlist: