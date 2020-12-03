What you need to know
- Apple Music has released its top charts of the year for 2020.
- Categories include top songs, top albums, top Shazamed songs, and most-read lyrics.
Reported by MacRumors, Apple Music has released the song and album of the year, as well as the top 100 charts across multiple countries and globally for 2020.
As noted in the report, the top song of the year was "The Box" by Roddy Ricch, with The Weekend's "Blinding Lights" coming in second place.
Roddy Ricch also took the top album of the year with "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial," with Lil Baby's "My Turn" coming up behind it.
MacRumors points out the there are multiple categories of top 100 charts for the year, including the top 100 most read lyrics, top 100 most Shazamed songs, and more.
The Apple Music app has full charts that include the top 100 global songs of 2020, the top 100 most read lyrics, and the top 100 most Shazamed songs for those who are interested in delving deeper into the Apple Music trends of 2020. The latter two charts are new this year, and there are also song breakdowns by country.
You can check out all of the songs and albums that made the top 100 lists on the Apple Music app or through the Apple Music website. Apple already announced the top podcasts, audiobooks, and podcasts of the year earlier this week.
