Apple Music Replay 2021 is now available for the first time following on from the culmination of the same feature from 2021. The feature allows a user's favorite music to be collected in a single playlist, with new music being added as the months roll on.

While Spotify makes users wait until the end of the year before they can enjoy their Spotify Wrapped playlist, Apple Music does things differently by making it a weekly feature.

Apple Music users can now head to the Music app and select the Listen Now tap before scrolling down to their new Replay 2021 playlist.

The Apple Music Replay feature offers a breakdown of your favorite artists and how often you listen to them. It also includes a list of your top 10 favorite albums. Apple promises to update Replay every week and adjust the list based on your latest listening habits. As a bonus, you can tap Get your Replay Mix to generate a playlist, which you can access across your many devices.

The Apple Music Replay playlists are updated every Sunday so keep an eye on your own playlist to see what's been added based on your own play history. You can now check the whole thing out on the Apple Music website, too.