What you need to know
- Apple has announced a new 24-hour streaming service devoted to Music.
- It's similar to the MTV that many of us grew up with.
- Apple Music TV is free to all, although it's US-only.
Apple today announced a new 24-hour streaming service devoted to music, today. Seemingly announced via Variety, the new streaming service will play music videos and music-related content but is only available in the United States currently.
Alongside the free streaming content, Apple Music TV will also promote new content including upcoming albums.
The service premiered Monday morning (Oct. 19) with a countdown of the top 100 all-time most-streamed songs in the U.S. on Apple Music. On Thursday (October 22), it will celebrate the upcoming release of Bruce Springsteens's "Letter to You" album with an "all day Bruce takeover" featuring music-video blocks of his most popular videos, an interview with Zane Lowe, anchor of Apple Music's radio station, and a special livestream fan event.
Apple Music TV also promises exclusive video premieres as well, with two already set for this comnig Friday.
It will also have two exclusive video premieres on Friday at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT, Joji's "777" and Saint Jhn's "Gorgeous"; the channel will premiere new videos every Friday at that time.
Viewers can watch Apple Music TV in the Browse app of both the Music and TV apps on their devices.
Apple Music Subscription
Apple Music is Apple's massive music service, comprising a subscription music catalog, iCloud Music Library syncing across your devices, Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music 1 radio live and algorithmic radio, customized playlists, and more artist exclusives than you can shake a stick at.
