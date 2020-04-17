Apple Music's Web Player has left beta and is now a fully-fledged web application for listening to Apple Music in-browser.

As MacRumors reports:

Last September, Apple launched a web-based Apple Music experience, offering users a similar experience to the Mac version of the Music app with "For You," "Browse," and "Radio" sections, along with playlists, recommendations and more. As of today, Apple Music on the web has exited beta and is now available at music.apple.com. The previous beta.music.apple.com address automatically forwards to the newly launched version.

To use the service, you need to sign in using your Apple ID and password, you'll also need an Apple Music subscription. You'll be able to access your Apple Music library, as well as browsing and the 'For You' section.

The Web Player is pretty clunky, and definitely not as enjoyable as using Apple's mobile apps. However, it might well be a good deal better than using iTunes if you're a Windows user!

The coolest feature of Apple Music's web player by far is 'Replay.' Replay allows users to see a breakdown of their favorite artists, songs and albums over the previous year, and it's updated every week. you can generate playlists as far back as 2015 of your top 100 songs of the year, then save them to keep on Apple Music for listening on other devices. Replay gives great insight into which songs, albums, and artists you listen to the most, including stats about hours listened and the number of times you've played certain songs.

To access the web player and Replay, simply head to music.appple.com.