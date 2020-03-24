What you need to know
- Apple has announced that its Beats 1 radio station is going remote.
- Hosts will broadcast on their regular slots with field equipment from their homes.
- They will also conduct interviews via FaceTime.
Apple Music's Beats 1 radio station has returned to the air in a new remote format, broadcast live from the homes of its respective hosts.
As reported by Billboard:
Apple Music's Beats 1 global radio station will return to the airwaves today (March 23) with one notable change: In light of the coronavirus outbreak, all hosts will now broadcast remotely from their homes.
Yesterday, March 23 at 9 am PST, Zane Lowe kicked off the new programming, holding FaceTime discussions with Elton John, Miley Cyrus, and Lil Nas X. In a statement Apple said:
"To prioritize the health and safety of its staff and guests, beginning today, Apple Music hosts will record their shows with field equipment from their homes, working virtually via FaceTime on iPhone. Tune in for an array of fresh and genre-spanning shows throughout the week as Beats 1 remains committed to continuing to deliver its eclectic programming to passionate music fans across the globe."
Later this week, guests on the station will include Charli XCX, Harry Styles and Hayley Williams, as well as Lil Baby, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Don Toliver. It will also feature programmed radio shows hosted by Elton John, The Weeknd, Queens of the Stone Age, DJ Khaled and more. All of these shows have been recorded on their iPhones.
Apple launched its 24/7 live radio station, Beats One, alongside Apple Music several years ago. It's anchored by globally renowned DJ Zane Lowe.
