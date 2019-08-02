Apple Music's description of ALT CTRL says the genre of alternative music is more an attitude than sound. "Music that colors just a bit outside the lines," the description says.

According to Billboard , ALT CTRL will feature a new artist each week, beginning with Haim, a Los Angeles trio who released new single "Summer Girl" this week.

Apple Music is rebranding its popular The A-List: Alternative playlist to ALT CTRL, with music being handpicked by the service's staff curators.

Some of the other artists you'll find in ALT CTRL this week include Death Cab for Cutie, Billie Eilish, Fitz and the Tantrums, and Clairo. Apple says to check back often as the playlist will be constantly updated.

The rebrand of The A-List: Alternative is the latest revamp of Apple's popular A-List playlists, which now have more dynamic and interesting names. The A-List: Rock, for example, is now known as The New Rock, while The A-List: Hip-Hop is known as Rap Life.

You can listen to ALT CTRL on Apple Music here.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.