Apple Music has launched a brand new feature called Replay, which compiles your most listened to songs of the year into a playlist.

As reported by The Verge, Apple Music Replay shows users how much they listen to certain songs and albums on Apple Music, in a manner similar to Spotify's 'Wrapped.'

You can access the feature on the Apple Music Web Player, once you arrive simply select 'Get your Replay Mix' and it will generate a playlist featuring your most played songs of 2019. Not only that, you'll also get to see a breakdown of your favorite artists and how often you listen to them. There's also a breakdown of your top 10 favorite albums and how often you listen to those as well. Finally, Apple will generate songs for your most played songs for previous years as well, in case you want to take a trip down memory lane.