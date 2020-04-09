Apple Music is planning a 'Stream Local' initiative to support South African artists who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

As reported by OkayAfrica:

Apple Music has launched a new initiative dubbed "Stream Local" which is set to launch on April 11th. The initiative forms part of the music streaming giant's efforts to support South African musicians as the industry is increasingly negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Playlists across genres as well as the albums of several chart-topping South African artists will be featured in addition to newly-released music.

Like many other countries, South Africa now finds itself under lockdown to prevent further spread of COVID-19, measures that are having a massive impact on the live music industry. This initiative will support South African artists and feature playlists such as:

Mzansi Hits, Mzansi House, Amapiano Lifestyle, Afrikaanse Treffers, and Mzansi Soul as well as Essentials playlists from South Africa's biggest hip-hop artists Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest, gospel group Joyous Celebration and so much more.

Artists reportedly involved are:

Chart-topping albums from the likes of Elaine, Blaq Diamond, Kabza de Small, and DJ Maphorisa, as well as the latest music releases from the likes of Ami Faku, Sha Sha and Bongeziwe Mabandla, will also be featured. The latter recently released his third studio album titled iimini, described as a calm meditation on relationships.

This sounds like an absolutely fantastic idea, and I'm sure it's something that other artists across the globe would benefit from regardless of the country it was held in. You can read the full report here.