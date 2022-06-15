What you need to know
- A judge has dismissed most of a lawsuit against Apple over gift card scams.
- However, the company will have to answer charges about whether it profited from the scheme.
- A court found Apple may have benefited from the schemes by refusing to refund scammed funds.
A judge says Apple will have to face claims it benefited from a stolen gift card scheme because it refused to refund scammed funds.
As reported by Courthouse News Service on Tuesday:
Apple will have to face claims the company profited off of criminal enterprise schemes featuring stolen gift cars after a federal judge declined to dismiss claims the company benefitted monetarily from sophisticated schemes that employ fake apps to swindle consumers.
A district judge dismissed most of a lawsuit against Apple but says "plaintiffs plausibly alleged the company did receive some of the proceeds from the fraud and failed to appropriately reimburse the victims."
In a written judgment Judge Edward Davila ruled that Apple "stands to benefit from proliferation of the scam" and that it was fully capable of determining which accounts redeemed stolen gift card funds to prevent them from paying out, but instead chooses not to.
Scammers targeted victims by giving "an urgent reason" to turn over money, encouraging people to buy gift cards and provide the codes, before either selling on the funds or spending the money.
One of the scams involved hustlers spending the stolen funds in apps hosted on Apple's App Store that they themselves owned as a means to transfer stolen funds. Apple would have received some of the money in these transactions because of its 15/30% App Store fees.
A judge did not accept Apple's argument that it could only operate within its stated refund policy, and said that "by refusing to refund the scammed funds, Apple prevented them from taking possession of their property and, indeed, benefitted from perpetuation of the scam."
The case will now move to discovery and document production.
In April a man was sentenced to 60 months in prison and made to pay back $1.26 million by the DoJ over a gift card scam that saw him issue himself thousands of dollars in fraudulent gift card funds by stealing point-of-sale devices from Apple store employees and then issuing credits in his own name.
Review: Baseus Desktop Power Strip will charge all your devices, and fast
If there's a level three cable disaster on or around your desk, you may need a desktop power strip like this one from Baseus. This compact power station will charge all your devices fast, including MacBooks.
Apple Pay Later launch sees PayPal fight back with extended payment options
Following the news that Apple is launching its own buy now, pay later (BNPL) system, one of the incumbents is fighting back. Today, PayPal announced that it is expanding its own BNPL offering to give customers more choice when choosing their repayment scheme.
macOS 12.4 broke a vital feature people use every day
Apple's recent macOS 12.4 update made a puzzling change to the way people change the input device on their Mac and it's causing internet-wide confusion for reasons only Apple knows.
Need to print something from your iPhone? Check out these printers!
Printers are a reliable way of obtaining a physical copy of documents. Even if you're mostly using your iPhone or iPad for everyday computing, AirPrint capable printers will keep you printing with no problems. Here are some of our favorites!