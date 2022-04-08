Apple previously stated on the location's webpage that, due to safety concerns, visitors will need to make a reservation in order to get into the store on opening day. Reservations closed on April 7 so, if you did not make a reservation by then, there is no guarantee you'll be able to get into the store for its grand opening.

The largest Apple Store in Korea is coming soon to the heart of Myeong-dong, where people from all over the world continue to visit, in the heart of splendid Seoul. Through this store, we aim to provide a source of inspiration that is open to all, where imagination and creativity are constantly springing up. Apple Myeong-dong, a place where you and us can communicate and inspire each other. With everyone's sparkling ideas, a brightly shining place awaits you.

We would like to welcome everyone, but the most important thing is safety. Therefore, visits to Apple Myeong-dong on Saturday, April 9 are by reservation only, and the number of people in the store is limited.

Reservations can be made on this page from 8:00 am on April 7th.