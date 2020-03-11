What you need to know
- Apple News has launched Coronavirus Special Coverage.
- It pulls news from CNN, The Wall Street Journal, and the Los Angeles Times.
- But there's nothing from that one person you used to work with 7 years ago.
With coronavirus seemingly unlikely to stop causing chaos anytime soon, Apple News has launched a new Coronavirus Special Coverage that will pull news reports from trusted outlets. That way users can get the important updates they need without having to wade through the mess that is the news cycle. Or even worse, social media.
The new feature pulls data from The Wall Street Journal, the Los Angeles Times, and CNN with general health stories also included alongside the many, many coronavirus updates. The articles include graphics and maps to help readers see where the latest cases have popped up, too.
This latest addition to Apple News follows a similar special coverage approach set up for the current election circus. If you're looking to keep up to speed on all things coronavirus but don't want to have to deal with all the bad reporting and scaremongering, Apple News is a good place to start reading.
