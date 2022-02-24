Apple News launches local news coverage in Canada

Apple News is expanding its local news coverage - this time in Canada.

Spotted by Apple analyst Rene Ritchie, the company has rolled out its local news coverage in the country. The first local news experiences will be available in Toronto and Montreal and feature coverage from CTV News, Toronto Star, La Presse, Narcity, and more:

Apple News' curated local news experience is now available in Canada, starting with: 🍁 Toronto: https://apple.news/T4ef801wPSci_j16q0jXOJw… ⚜️ Montreal: https://apple.news/T6QTyomI0R-HLZDJGWF5LTw… Includes CTV News, Toronto Star, La Presse, Narcity, etc 🗞 More cities: https://apple.news/AoubnwSZWRZinTAQhnpNQYQ… How do you like it?

Just three weeks ago, Apple increased its local new coverage with a daily local newspaper in the San Fransisco Bay Area. In October of last year, the company launched local coverage in Charlotte, Miami, and Washington D.C. In the United States, Apple News now has local coverage for San Francisco, the Bay Area, New York, Houston, Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, Miami, Charlotte, San Antonio, and Washington, D.C.

Apple News is a free app on the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. The company also offers Apple News+, a subscription service that offers subscribers access to hundreds of magazines and newspapers.