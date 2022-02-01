Apple News has launched its first daily local newsletter.

As reported by TechCrunch, the service has launched its first daily newsletter for residents in the San Francisco Bay Area. According to the report, Apple is looking to expand daily newsletters to other cities around the United States.

The Bay Area newsletter includes "tops stories across local news, sports, politics, dining and more." The stories that are featured in the newsletter are sourced from publications like the San Francisco Chronicle, SF Gate, Eater San Francisco, and more.

All of the stories included in the newsletter are curated by Apple News editors, as opposed to being selected by algorithms — a decision that should cut down on the recirculation of clickbait and other low-value content. Apple News considers the Bay Area newsletter to be a local's end-of-day digest that includes notable news and other information about what's happening around them. The daily local newsletter joins Apple News' daily newsletter that delivers national news to larger audiences.

Apple News has been expanding its local news coverage across the United States. In October, the company brought local coverage to Charlotte, Miami, and Washington D.C. The company now has local coverage within the app for San Francisco, the Bay Area, New York, Houston, Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, Miami, Charlotte, San Antonio and Washington, D.C. The Bay Area is the first to get a daily local newsletter, however.

Apple News is a free app on the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. The company also offers Apple News+, a subscription service that offers subscribers access to hundreds of magazines and newspapers. The paid service is also included in the Premier tier of Apple One, the company's subscription bundle service.