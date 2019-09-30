Apple News+ is expanding its rollout as it reaches two additional countries: the UK and Australia. Apple announced the additional countries today as it continues to expand the reach of its online magazine subscription.

Apple News+ will cost £9.99 for UK subscribers and $14.99 for users in Australia. They'll have access to more than 150 publications. In case they want to test it out first before they commit, Apple is offering its one month free trial just like in the U.S.

Among the available publications subscribers have access in the UK will be The Times, The Sunday Times, Cosmopolitan UK, Elle Uk, Esquire UK, FourFourTwo and Hello!

Subscribers in Australia will have access toThe Australian, The Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun, The Courier Mall, The Advertiser Vogue, Australian Women's Health and more.

Additionally, both countries will have access to U.S. publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Businessweek, National Geographic, Rolling Stone and Vox.

