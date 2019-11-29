What you need to know
- Apple has launched a limited-time 3-month trial to Apple News+.
- The offer is available to new subscribers only.
- You must sign up for the offer by the end of Cyber Monday.
Apple today started a new promotion for its Apple News Plus service: a three-month free trial. Up until now, the company had only offered a one-month free trial for the service, so this is the first time we have seen a better offer for new subscribers.
The offer is, however, for a very limited amount of time. According to Macrumors, the promotional offer is only available between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so if you are interested you will have to sign up for the trial by the end of Monday.
Apple's fine print for the offer describes it as such:
This weekend only, get a 3 month free trial of Apple News+ and enjoy full access to hundreds of magazines and leading newspapers.
You can start your three-month trial of Apple News+ through Apple's website or through the Apple News app on iPhone, iPad, iPod, or Mac. After the trial ends, the service costs $9.99 per month for up to six users (if you use Family Sharing).
This is the latest push by Apple to attain subscribers for its News+ service, which has reportedly struggled to acquire and maintain subscribers. Apple has committed to improving the service though, after hearing the input of many of the publishers on its platform.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
'See' cast and crew discuss the show in a new Apple TV+ featurette
"See" might have had less than stellar reviews since its arrival as a launch show on Apple TV+, but Apple is sticking with it. A new featurette includes both cast and crew discussions about making the show.
Black Friday is cool, but the black MacBook was cooler
The black MacBook is a computer that often gets forgotten about. And that's a crying shame because it was awesome, despite its flaws and the fact you had to pay more just for the different color.
Analyst says AirPods 'surge of demand' will result in holiday shortages
Apple's AirPods are always popular during the holiday season and one analyst says that strong demand is going to lead to stock shortages. Again.
Here's what the iMore team bought this Black Friday
Black Friday is here, and this is what our staff at iMore has bought so far!