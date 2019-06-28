Apple is doing some self-reflection about Apple News+ after the subscription based service got off to a rocky three-month start. According to a new report from Business Insider , multiple publishers have expressed concerns about early numbers that show the new Apple service hasn't lived up to its billing.

In many cases, the revenue these publishers are getting is far below what Apple promised.

But three months in, publishing execs who spoke for this article said the subscription revenue they'd gotten from the service was underwhelming based on two months of data after the trial ended. Some publishers have called the revenue underwhelming One publishing exec said Apple projected publishers would get 10 times the revenue they made from Texture at the end of Apple News Plus' first year. "It's one twentieth of what they said," the exec said. "It isn't coming true." Other publishers said their subscription revenue from Plus was lower than or on a par with what they got on Texture, which was small as a subscription driver to begin with.

This confirms that Apple News+ is still a work in progress. Though Apple may be vociferous about the reach of its platform, it can't be denied that the publishing industry is a tricky business. One size will not fit all, and it seems all of Apple's changes haven't worked as well as it thought it would.

These publishers are in constant contact with Apple about what it can change moving forward.