What you need to know
- Apple is no longer signing iOS 13.6.
- The only version now available is iOS 13.6.1.
- That's until iOS 14 lands, of course.
Apple has stopped signing iOS 13.6, meaning anyone who wants to install iOS afresh will need to update to iOS 13.6.1. It also means there is no longer a way to downgrade to iOS 13.6, too.
Apple sometimes stops signing older versions of iOS to ensure people are using the latest and greatest update. That could be to ensure people aren't running an insecure or unstable version of the software, but it's also often a step Apple takes to try and prevent jailbreaking.
The iOS 13.6.1 update brought with it a few changes, not least one that should prevent iPhones from eating into their own data for no discernable reason. It also fixed an issue that saw some iPhone owners experience an odd green tint to their screen.
iOS 13.6.1 includes bug fixes for your iPhone.
- Addresses an issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when available storage is low
- Fixes a thermal management issue that caused some displays to exhibit a green tint
- Fixes an issue where Exposure Notifications could be disabled for some users
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Epic Games' lawsuit against Apple already has a new judge
The lawsuit has been moved from San Francisco to Oakland and been reassigned to a judge presiding over similar cases against Apple.
Report claims iPad Air 4 will arrive in March 2021 with a new iPad Pro soon
Who wants a new iPad Air? No? What about an iPad Pro instead? They're both reportedly coming, but not at the same time.
Review: Taste new teas for a dollar with Dollar Tea Club Subscription Box
Subscription boxes can be a fun, though pricey, way to try new things. Enter Dollar Tea Club: they offer a variety of subscription boxes starting at just a buck.
Find the most effective Screen Protectors for iPod Touch 7
Your iPod Touch 7 is a stunning little piece of tech, but you know what isn’t beautiful? A cracked screen. Here are the best screen protectors you can pick up to keep your screen safe.