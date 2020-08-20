Apple has stopped signing iOS 13.6, meaning anyone who wants to install iOS afresh will need to update to iOS 13.6.1. It also means there is no longer a way to downgrade to iOS 13.6, too.

Apple sometimes stops signing older versions of iOS to ensure people are using the latest and greatest update. That could be to ensure people aren't running an insecure or unstable version of the software, but it's also often a step Apple takes to try and prevent jailbreaking.

The iOS 13.6.1 update brought with it a few changes, not least one that should prevent iPhones from eating into their own data for no discernable reason. It also fixed an issue that saw some iPhone owners experience an odd green tint to their screen.

iOS 13.6.1 includes bug fixes for your iPhone. Addresses an issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when available storage is low

Fixes a thermal management issue that caused some displays to exhibit a green tint

Fixes an issue where Exposure Notifications could be disabled for some users