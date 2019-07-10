Apple added the certified refurbished 2019 iMac to its refurbished online store today for the first time. The desktop has been out since March but customers can now opt for a refurbished model to score a nice discount.

Both the 21.5-inch and 27-inch models are available on the refurbished store. Some models are discounted as much as 15% and come with a standard one-year warranty should any issue arise. You can also extended it up to three years with AppleCare+ for $169.

As is the case with refurbished products, Apple says these products have been thoroughly tested to ensure a quality product. They also contain brand new accessories—Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse and Lightning Cable—and manuals.

These new refurbished iMacs are now available for purchase.

Best iMac of 2019

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.