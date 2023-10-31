Where to preorder iMac M3
The new iMac is finally here!
While for some people, the M3 MacBooks are the most exciting releases from the ‘Scary Fast’ Apple event, others loved the announcement of a brand new iMac computer. The iMac with M3 is the first new iMac model since 2021’s M1 iMac, and while it looks very similar to the older models, this one has some big improvements under the hood.
There’s a new stand, for one, and then there’s the piece de resistance — the 3nm created M3 chip. That’s a pretty big upgrade, all things considered, and now you’ll want to know where and when you can get one. At the moment the iMac is up for preorder: And we know just where to look.
What’s new?
The new iMac M3 comes with the new M3 chip for a very potent upgrade, making it 2x as fast as the M1 model. This one has the same 4.5K Retina display as the old one, although the beefier processor will allow for slightly more RAM. There's also increased storage.
Where to look first
- iMac M3 preorder at Amazon
- iMac M3 preorder at B&H Photo
- iMac M3 preorder at Apple
- iMac M3 preorder at Target
Preorder iMac M3
iMac M3 | From $1299 at Apple
Preorder from Apple to make sure that you get all the specification options that you could ever want. If you want to make sure you get your Mac as close to release date as possible.
iMac M3 | Search at Amazon
Preordering from Amazon is the best way to go if you’ve got a Prime account — that way, you get the benefit of next-day shipping. You are restricted by the kinds of options you can put in, however, so no RAM options.
iMac M3 | Search at Target
Target is the best place to go if you don’t know if you’ll be home for a delivery — you’ll be able to opt for a store collection. You can’t choose as many options here as you’d find elsewhere, however.
Preorder Q&A
When is the iMac M3 coming out?
The iMac M3 was announced at the ‘Scary Fast’ Apple event, and it will arrive on store shelves on November 7.
Are there going to be supply issues?
The new iMac is replacing a now three-year-old machine, so it’s likely that there could be some stock issues. If you’re at all worried about supply issues on release, then it's worth preordering.
How much is the iMac M3?
In its base form, the iMac M3 costs $1299. That price rises every time you increase one of the specs.
