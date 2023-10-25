M3 iMacs are all but certain at Apple's October event, but don't expect new colors

Apple’s M1 iMac could finally be replaced by a brand new model at Apple’s Scary Fast event on October 30, and the M3 iMac could come with some welcome improvements.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman , the stand holding that big display up may be refined. But Gurman also says that the bright colors will remain the same, so don’t expect some new shades next week.

The M1 iMac was released way back in April 2021, and it was one of the first desktop Macs that ran on Apple silicon. While it had the same chip as the MacBook Air at the time, it was still a huge upgrade over the previous Intel iMac.

But it’s been an unusually long wait for an iMac upgrade. We’ve seen the Mac Studio arrive, redesigned MacBook Pros, and more. So this upgrade is a long time coming for those who have been wanting to move on from their older iMacs.

Long overdue — iMore’s Take

Apple has been planning an M3 iMac for a while, with the machine going into production months ago. No other major changes other than the chip, but the stand’s internal design has been tweaked. I’d expect colors to remain similar. https://t.co/7nm7Zyq94bOctober 24, 2023 See more

Rumors are mixed on whether this new iMac will have an M2 or a new M3 chip but any upgrade over the M1 chip is good news. We’re fast approaching three years since the M1 iMac appeared, and this beats the previous record of another iMac between upgrades.

The 4K Intel iMac arrived in March 2019 and was discontinued once the M1 iMac arrived in 2021. That’s at 25 months, and if these new iMacs are announced this week, it’ll be 30 months.

So whether Apple has had issues in deciding on the right chip for these new iMacs, or a new design, it makes sense to see a new one now regardless. The present iMacs are looking old in a lineup full of M2 and M2 Max Macs.

With 2023 being the 25th anniversary of the iMac, it only makes sense to see a new model arrive before the year wraps up.