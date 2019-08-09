Back in March, Apple unceremoniously cancelled the hotly anticipated AirPower wireless charger. Up until now, that was the last we heard of any multi-device wireless charger associated with the Cupertino company, though that has now changed. Apple is now offering two new multi-device wireless chargers from Mophie in Apple stores.

The new chargers are now available through Apple's online store and will be availble at select Apple retail stores starting next week. The first is called the Mophie Dual Charging Base and can charge two Qi wirelessly enabled devices at the same time via 7.5W. This one will retail for $99.

The second one, the 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad, is the real AirPower successor. It can charge the iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch at the same time. It has the same overall design of the Dual Charging Base, but it also adds an Apple Watch dock. It's similar to options from Nomad we've seen in the past, but this one will be primarily sold through Apple. It will retail for $139.

These types chargers are not new, they have existed for a while. But Apple was likely holding that place in its stores for AirPower which people would have naturally opted for since it would have been Apple's own wireless charger. Seeing as that has since been cancelled, Apple has begun its post-AirPower life and that will include Mophie's new wireless chargers.

Those who were earnestly waiting for AirPower and haven't picked up one of the available options will have to settle for these chargers that Apple now sells.

Update: This post was updated to note Apple began selling the two new Mophie wireless chargers on August 9.