Apple One is now available – here's how to get it

Oliver Haslam

Apple OneSource: Bryan M. Wolfe / iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple One is now available to people around the world.
  • The subscription bundle has three tiers available.
  • People will save money compared with subscribing separately.

Apple One, the subscription bundle, is now rolling out to users around the world just as Tim Cook said it would.

The new bundle will include various services including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and Apple Fitness+ all under one roof. Although the last one isn't available yet just yet.

Signing up for the Apple One bundle is as simple as you might expect, once you've decided which one you're looking for.

Apple One Family Of DevicesSource: Apple

The three tiers go something like this:

  • Individual includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 per month. Savings: around $6/month.
  • Family includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members. Savings: around $8/month.
  • Premier, where available, includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members. Savings: $25/month. If you're an individual, you're still save $20/month here.

So how do you sign up?

  1. Open the App Store on iPhone or iPad.
  2. Tap your profile picture in the top-right corner.
  3. Tap Subscriptions.
  4. Tap the banner advertising Apple One.

Apple even seems to have things figured out for those people whose Apple ID for App Store payments differs from the one associated with their iCloud storage, too.

