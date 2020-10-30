Apple One is now available – here's how to get it

What you need to know
- Apple One is now available to people around the world.
- The subscription bundle has three tiers available.
- People will save money compared with subscribing separately.
Apple One, the subscription bundle, is now rolling out to users around the world just as Tim Cook said it would.
The new bundle will include various services including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and Apple Fitness+ all under one roof. Although the last one isn't available yet just yet.
Signing up for the Apple One bundle is as simple as you might expect, once you've decided which one you're looking for.
The three tiers go something like this:
- Individual includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 per month. Savings: around $6/month.
- Family includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members. Savings: around $8/month.
- Premier, where available, includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members. Savings: $25/month. If you're an individual, you're still save $20/month here.
So how do you sign up?
- Open the App Store on iPhone or iPad.
- Tap your profile picture in the top-right corner.
- Tap Subscriptions.
- Tap the banner advertising Apple One.
Pretty simple, right?
Apple even seems to have things figured out for those people whose Apple ID for App Store payments differs from the one associated with their iCloud storage, too.
Excellent stuff!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple picks up an Engineering Emmy Award for its Apple ProRes video codec
Apple has picked up an Emmy Award, but it's nothing to do with Apple TV+.
iPhone 12 Pro review: Flat-out incredible
The iPhone 12 Pro may not stand head and shoulders above the iPhone 12 like the 11 Pro did over the 11, but this is still Apple's most well-rounded phone. Even though it's flat.
Apple One: A services bundle that can save you up to $25/month
Apple announced a new services bundle that includes Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and Apple News+ at discounted prices.
What are the best tablet stands to use with your Nintendo Switch?
Looking for the right tablet stand for your Nintendo Switch? We've got all of the information right here.