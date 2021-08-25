What you need to know
- Apple is getting a brand new retail store.
- Apple Changsha is "opening soon" in China.
- The store is located in the International Financial Center, in the Furong District of the city.
Apple is opening a new retail store in Changsha, China, according to the company's website.
According to Apple's website the store is "opening soon", and will be located on the first floor of the Changsha International Financial Center in the Furong District of the City. The city is the capital of Hunan Province and is home to over 8 million people.
Images posted to Weibo reveal the store's front as well as the internal entrance from inside the complex.
Recent figures show that worldwide Apple has undertaken a massive retail push, with job postings at the company up 78% year on year in July. From that previous report:
A new report indicates Apple's hiring has increased massively over the last year.
According to GlobalData Apple has stepped up hiring massively, with a focus on retail staff and also smart home product development. GD writes:
Apple has stepped up hiring in the last few months to provide a significant staff boost to its retail stores and new product development, according to research by GlobalData. The leading data and analytics company's Job Analytics Database reveals that Apple's job postings increased by 78% in July 2021, when compared to July 2020, and over 370 of these listings related to 'Apple Retail'. Interestingly, Apple has also increased job listings that refer to 'new products', from 130 jobs in March 2021 to over 270 job postings in July 2021.
