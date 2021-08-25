Apple is opening a new retail store in Changsha, China, according to the company's website.

According to Apple's website the store is "opening soon", and will be located on the first floor of the Changsha International Financial Center in the Furong District of the City. The city is the capital of Hunan Province and is home to over 8 million people.

Images posted to Weibo reveal the store's front as well as the internal entrance from inside the complex.

Recent figures show that worldwide Apple has undertaken a massive retail push, with job postings at the company up 78% year on year in July. From that previous report: