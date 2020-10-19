What you need to know
- Apple has opened applications for its Entrepreneur Camp.
- Black founders and developers can now sign up.
- Applications close on November 20, 2020.
Apple has opened Entrepreneur Camp applications for Black founders and developers, the company has announced. Those wishing to apply have until November 20 to get their application in.
The camp is part of the company's $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, with Black founders and developers getting access to help and mentorship they might otherwise not.
Apple Entrepreneur Camp supports underrepresented founders and developers as they build the next generation of cutting-edge apps and helps form a global network that encourages the pipeline and longevity of these entrepreneurs in technology. Applications are now open for the first cohort for Black founders and developers, which runs online from February 16 to 25, 2021. Attendees receive code-level guidance, mentorship, and inspiration with unprecedented access to Apple engineers and leaders. Applications close on November 20, 2020.
Those who attend will also be able to access resources including Apple executives. Apple's "most senior leaders" will also be on hand, too.
The heart of Apple Entrepreneur Camp is an intensive technology lab working one-on-one with Apple experts and engineers to significantly accelerate your app. You'll also hear from Apple executives and leaders on a variety of topics, such as the latest advances in machine learning and augmented reality, have the opportunity to connect as a cohort to discuss challenges specific to your community, and form relationships with your fellow attendees. At the conclusion of the lab you'll have the opportunity to present your progress, get feedback, and chat with some of Apple's most senior leaders.
Anyone wishing to apply can learn more about the camp on Apple's website.
