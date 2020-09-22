What you need to know
- A major Apple outage is affecting several services.
- Users are reporting issues with Apple Music and more.
- Apple is indicating that there are eight separate issues affecting different services.
Update: 11:38 AM ET - 9/22/20 - Apple says that issues affecting Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager have now been resolved.
Apple has confirmed that eight current issues are affecting several of its major services including Apple Music, the App Store, Apple TV+, and more.
According to Apple's System Status page there are eight ongoing issues affecting the following:
- App Store
- Apple Music
- Apple TV Channels
- Apple TV+
- iTunes Store
- Mac App Store
- Apple Business Manager (Now resolved)
- Apple School Manager (Now resolved)
The extent of all the problems described by Apple simply states:
Users are experiencing a problem with this service. We are investigating this issue.
Downdetector shows a massive spike in reported issues with Apple Music in the last few minutes in the U.S., Canada, and the UK.
Users on Downdetector are also reporting issues with the App Store and Apple News, as well as Apple TV+, all issues that Apple seems to be aware of.
Across the board, Apple notes that only some users are affected and that the disruption seems to be intermittent, so there's always a chance you might not be affected.
This story is developing, please keep refreshing the page.
