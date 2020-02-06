In 2016 we got the truly wireless EarPods-like AirPods. In 2017… make that 2018… we got the room-filling HomePod. In 2019, second-generation AirPods and, right at the end of the year, the in-ear AirPods Pro. Now, rumor has it, we may just be getting truly wireless over-the-ear headphones from Apple. StudioPods, so to speak. So, what… and why?

Apple introduced AirPods at the September 2016 event, a salve for ripping the headphone jack clean off of the iPhone 7. Rumors for an over-the-ear version first popped up about a year and a half later, in February of 2018, from — who else — supply chain exfiltrator extraordinaire, Kuo Ming-Chi. Kuo, via MacRumors, said the company was making Apple-branded, high-end, over-the-ear headphones with an all-new design. As convenient as AirPods but with better sound quality, and would begin shipping at the end of 2018 at the earliest. Get ready to stream UFC 247 with an ESPN+ subscription A month later, Mark Gurman and Debby Wu of Bloomberg followed up, repeating that Apple was working on high-end, noise-canceling, over-the-ear headphones that would rival Bose and Beats. Bloomberg also pegged them for an end-of-2018 launch, but added that development had been on-and-off over the past year and Apple had faced challenges that might push the release back. AirPods Studio Branding

Own-brand obviously means with an Apple logo on them, not a beats logo. Apple bought Beats back in 2014 and have kept Beats headphones not only alive since then, but thriving. The very same day Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of marketing, announced the AirPods and the custom W1 wireless silicon, he also announced all-new Beats X, PowerBeats, and Beats Pro with the exact same chip. Last year, Apple not only released 2nd generation AirPods with new H1 headphone silicon, but new PowerBeats Pro and Solo Pro, again with the exact same chip. Now, Beats also has an over-the-ear headphone line — Beats Studio. But there are no Beats Studio Pros yet, and none with that H1 chipset. Maybe there will be, maybe there won't be. Regardless, with the way Apple is slowly eating its way up the headphone chain, Apple-branded StudioPods just make the kind of sense that does. AirPods are a phenomena. Despite the usual short-sighted tech-sperts making fun of them at launch and well beyond, they've not only become a meme, they've become a multi-billion dollar business. AirPods Pro began expanding that market — adding features like water resistance and active noise cancelation, at a higher price-point, and Apple still can't keep up with demand. Going from in-ear to over-the-ear is just the next logical step up. AirPods Studio Design

All-new design's gotta mean Apple industrial design rather than Beats. Which will be great for people who find Beats a little loud and ostentatious and prefer the more minimalist Apple aesthetic. Maybe not so great though for people who prefer crunchy manual controls, like physical volume buttons, play-pause, and skip forward or back. AirPods can take a virtual tap. AirPods Pro a virtual squeeze. It's part concession to the truly tiny size. Part Apple gonna Apple. Over-the-ear StudioPods would be much, much bigger. They're not commonly called cans due to their size, but you'd be forgiven for thinking that's exactly the reason. Hopefully, Apple can find some design-is-how-it-works middle ground here. AirPods Studio Integration

Convenience will no doubt come in the form of the existing pairing and control interface that works with the H1 chip to make set up a glass of ice-water in Bluetooth hell. So, StudioPods or StudioPods Pro, or whatever Apple calls them, should work the same way as AirPods Pro. Bring them close. Tap to connect. Bam. You're connected. Then you can use a combination of on-device, Siri, in control center, and in settings toggles to set things up just the way you like them. Since these would be positioned at the highest end, maybe Apple could even do something fancy with EQ or sound profiles, so you can change them depending on your personal preferences in general or just what you're listening to. From Siri, reference mode to Siri, boom that bass. AirPods Studio Timeline As to shipping late 2018 at the earliest, well, clearly we've already blown way past that. Audio devices, in general, have proven tricky and time consuming for Apple to ship. The original AirPods were delayed months. HomePod into the next year. Rumors pegged both the 2nd generation AirPods and AirPods Pro for earlier releases as well. Apple's in no dire need to ship StudioPods, though, so it's one of those things where getting it right is far more important than getting it right now. Which brings us to the other thing Apple's struggled with — audio quality. AirPods Studio Sound