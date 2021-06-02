If you're an artist looking to get started with Apple Music, Apple has a new website to guide you through that journey.

Apple has released a new version of the Apple Music for Artists website. The new version includes information on a number of areas including the company's music creation tools, what you need to know about releasing music through the streaming service, promotion tools, how to measure your music's performance around the world, and the latest news about Apple Music.

It also includes a section about how to support Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio when Apple releases it to the public later this month.