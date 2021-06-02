What you need to know
- Apple has revamped the Apple Music for Artists website.
- The new website features info on Spatial Audio, Logic, and the tools for releasing and tracking your music.
If you're an artist looking to get started with Apple Music, Apple has a new website to guide you through that journey.
Apple has released a new version of the Apple Music for Artists website. The new version includes information on a number of areas including the company's music creation tools, what you need to know about releasing music through the streaming service, promotion tools, how to measure your music's performance around the world, and the latest news about Apple Music.
It also includes a section about how to support Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio when Apple releases it to the public later this month.
The introduction of Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio to Apple Music is a huge upgrade to the service. When Apple announced that it would bring all of the new features to its streaming service for no extra charge, it really brought Apple Music up to par or ahead of Spotify, Amazon Music, and Tidal.
"Apple Music is making its biggest advancement ever in sound quality," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats. "Listening to a song in Dolby Atmos is like magic. The music comes from all around you and sounds incredible. Now we are bringing this truly innovative and immersive experience to our listeners with music from their favorite artists like J Balvin, Gustavo Dudamel, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Kacey Musgraves, The Weeknd, and so many more. Subscribers will also be able to listen to their music in the highest audio quality with Lossless Audio. Apple Music as we know it is about to change forever."
You can check out the new Apple Music for Artists website now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
