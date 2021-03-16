Apple manufacturing partner Foxconn will begin building electric vehicles in North America by 2023 according to Chairman Young Liu.

As reported by Nikkei, Liu said that Foxconn is working to reduce its dependence on the smartphone market at a time where its growth is on the decline.

Foxconn has facilities in both Mexico and the United States with a decision as to which will take over car production expected within the next few months.

"We are trying to look for ideal products for our Wisconsin plants. Recently we found that maybe electric cars might be good products to make in the U.S.," Liu told a media gathering with the Taipei Foreign Correspondents' Club in Taipei. "The location is also close to the traditional automotive supply chain." The chairman said his company is also evaluating Mexico as a venue for building electric cars. "We have existing factories in both places. All Foxconn needs to do is to install equipment."

Nobody is talking about Apple Car specifically, but the links between Apple and Foxconn are numerous and the latter's move into US-based car manufacturing at a time where Apple Car is in the news will have tongues wagging.

