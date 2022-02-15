What you need to know
- Luxshare has announced a joint venture to design and build electric vehicles.
- The company currently handles AirPods assembly for Apple.
- The announcement comes as Apple Car rumors continue to grow.
One of Apple's key supply chain partners has announced that it is getting into the EV market.
As reported by Nikkei Asia, Chinese electronic parts supplier Luxshare Precision Industry has announced a joint venture with the Chery group to develop and manufacture electric vehicles. The company, which currently assembles Airpods for Apple, will get into the EV market in the next three months.
Luxshare will take a 30% stake in the new company, with the rest to be owned by Chery Automobile electric-vehicle unit Chery New Energy, under recently announced plans. The venture is to be established within the next three months with a capitalization of around 1.7 billion yuan ($267 million). Its vehicles will not sport Luxshare's brand.
Luxshare will not become a carmaker, said its chairwoman, Wang Laichun, on an investor conference call Sunday. It will work with Chery New Energy to develop a service of building good vehicles and aims to become a leading Tier 1 supplier in the world, she said.
While Luxshare is primarily known as one of Apple's key supply chain partners for AirPods, the company also began assembling iPhones in 2021 and is in the middle of building a new plant to support its partnership with the company.
Apple has long been rumored to be developing Apple Car, the company's own autonomous electric vehicle. The car is currently anticipated to be announced as soon as 2025 and Apple has been shopping around for supply chain partners to help with parts and assembly for its new vehicle.
Could Luxshare be one of those partners? With its latest announcement, it certainly is a short jump to being one.
iOS 15.4 beta 3 prompts people to add an emergency contact just in case
Apple is suggesting that people update their Emergency SOS details after updating to iOS 15.4 beta 3, with those who have not yet set up an emergency contact being pushed towards doing just that.
Betas never stop: The third developer beta for watchOS 8.5 is out now!
watchOS 8.5 beta 3 is now available to developers.
Facebook just renamed its News Feed and you'll never guess what it's called
Facebook has renamed its News Feed to something that nobody would ever have guessed.
Looking for a new controller for your Switch? Look no further!
If you want a more conventional gaming controller for your Switch and don't want to spend more on the Pro Controller, you do have other options. Here are my favorite third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch.