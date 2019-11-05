What you need to know
- Apex Clean Energy has announced that Apple is part of a joint agreement to purchase power from a new wind farm.
- The White Mesa Wind Project is in Crockett County, Texas.
- The agreement also includes eBay, Samsung and Sprint.
Apex Clean Energy has announced that Apple, along with eBay, Samsung and Sprint, has formed a joint agreement to purchase power from its brand new wind farm in Crockett County, Texas.
The White Mesa Wind Project will provide 75 megawatts of clean energy to the group, of which Apple is the largest purchaser. The press release stated:
Shared energy purchases like this allow companies to pool their energy demands and collectively support the addition of large-scale renewable energy projects to the grid. Apple brought together other technology leaders dedicated to responsible business practices—eBay, Samsung, and Sprint—in the aggregation agreement, which will enable all participants to access cost-effective, low-carbon renewable energy from the new project. 3Degrees facilitated the agreement.
In response Apple's Lisa Jackson said:
"We're proud to be powering all of Apple's operations around the world with 100 percent renewable energy and driving the private sector to support the clean energy transition... businesses of all sizes and of varying energy needs can help bring new, renewable energy online. This collaborative agreement in Texas is a model we hope others will replicate."
Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the story is that it seems that Apple was the driving force behind bringing together the companies involved in the agreement, which would suggest that Apple is concerned not just with its own operations and supply chains, but that of the entire industry.
Apple launched a China Clean Energy fund in 2018, and has built several wind farms in the region since. Apple now runs exclusively on 100% renewable energy.
