Apple has partnered with Rogers Communications and the Ontario government to help meet the needs of students, teachers, and parents as many adjust to learning from home during the pandemic.

Stephen Lecce, the Minister of Education, says that the partnership will make sure that students in need will receive the education they deserve regardless of their socioeconomic situation.

"This important partnership will enable students to learn while making technology accessible for those that truly need it ... Our government is committed to ensuring equitable access to education, so that every child - irrespective of ability, geography or socio-economic circumstance - can continue their learning while schools are closed."

According to the announcement, over 21,000 cellular-equipped iPads are being purchased and distributed to students. Rogers will be providing free LTE for the devices so that students have the connection they need to learn.

"iPad devices are being purchased and distributed by Ontario school boards, pre-equipped with free Rogers LTE wireless data. Apple is providing ongoing support in French and English to teachers, parents and students, with a collection of resources to support learning and working from home."

Apple CEO Tim Cook talked about Apple's effort in the partnership on Twitter, saying that the company is glad to help bring access to important technology for students in the province.

"Students and teachers everywhere are doing incredible things. We are glad to work alongside Ontario's Ministry of Education and school boards to help students access the technology they need to stay connected and #LearnAtHome."

Lecce says that both Apple and Rogers, by working closely with the local school boards, demonstrate "the Ontario spirit" and that they will overcome any obstacles to help kids learn.