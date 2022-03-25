Apple has reportedly handed out bonuses worth up to $200,000 in an attempt to keep some of the company's top engineering talent away from the competition. The new move echoes a similar one from the end of last year.

In a move reported by Bloomberg, Apple is said to have handed the bonuses out in the form of restricted stock units that would likely be tied to a besting schedule.

Both software and hardware engineers are said to be among those who have been handed the bonuses — bonuses that employees are calling "special retention grants" because of the reason they're being given. Apple is keen to ensure that its engineers stay put rather than move to companies like Facebook, Google, and many more.

It's thought that bonuses range from around $100,000 to $200,000.

Apple did something very similar last year, giving some engineers up to $180,000 in bonuses in an attempt to stave off advances from Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram.