What you need to know
- Apple has purchased worldwide rights for documentary 'Boys State'.
- Sources claim the deal is worth $12 million, a Sundance festival record for a documentary
- The acclaimed film is a political coming of age story about the health of American democracy.
Apple and A24 have bought the worldwide rights to political documentary Boys State for a reported $12 million, the largest-ever sale price for a documentary at the Sundance festival.
According to The Hollywood Reporter:
Apple and A24 have acquired worldwide rights to the documentary Boys State, a political coming-of-age story which examines the health of American democracy. A source pegged the deal at $12 million, which marks the largest sale for a documentary ever at a festival. A24 will release the film theatrically.
The previous record for the largest documentary sale at Sundance was 2019's Knock Down the House, which sold for $10 million. Sources say Netflix and Hulu were also bidding at $12 million.
Directed by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, the film is about an unusual experiment where 1,000 17-year-old boys from Texas gather to create a representative government from the ground up:
High-minded ideals collide with low-down dirty tricks as four boys of diverse backgrounds and political views navigate the challenges of organizing political parties, shaping consensus and campaigning for the highest office at Texas Boys State — governor.
Apparently, the film got "sustained standing ovations" at its premiere on Friday, and has drawn strong reviews. In a statement the directors said:
"It's been an incredible experience watching audiences fall in love with Boys State at Sundance... Along with Concordia Studio, we are thrilled to partner with two incredible companies, Apple and A24, that will help bring Boys State to audiences all over the world."
There is no indication as to when the film will be released on Apple TV+.
Boys State coming soon!
Apple TV+
Catch new episodes of SEE, For All Mankind and The Morning Show now!
Subscribe, or enjoy a year's free viewing if you bought an iPhone, iPod, iPad Mac or Apple TV after September 10, 2019.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Curve finally gets Apple Pay support!
Curve has just announced that its users will finally be able to use Apple Pay!
eero routers are starting to appear in the Home app, support coming soon?
We're seeing support pop up for eero in Apple's Home app, but it's not supported just yet. Will we see it soon?
Apple's latest patent shows an all-glass iMac
Apple patents tons of things and the latest suggests we could see an all-glass iMac eventually.
Charge up your first or second generation AirPods without plugging in
Looking for the perfect charging case for your AirPods that’ll let you boost your battery on the go? Here are the best of the best wireless charging cases for your AirPods right now!