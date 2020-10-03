Twitter leaker Fudge says that Apple is pouring "big money" into Apple Arcade and that it has titles in the works to rival the likes of 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.'

In a Tweet Fudge stated:

Apple Arcade is getting BIG money poured into it. There are currently titles in the works that are aiming to rival the likes of Breath of the Wild, which is why new A12X/Z AppleTV, "A14X-like" AppleTV, and Controller are in the works. Some games will require A13 and up to run

Fudge has a limited but extremely accurate track record of Apple leaks, including first looks at key iOS features. There's plenty to glean from this Apple Arcade rumor, all of it plausible and testament to Apple's continued commitment to investing in the Apple Arcade platform.

According to this report, Apple has titles in the works rival the like of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Fudge says that Apple is so serious about these titles, that it is investing in not one but two new Apple TVs. The first, a new A12X/Z Apple TV, which seems likely to be a rumored Apple TV that Apple has had in the works for some time. The more interesting point is the mention of a second 'A14X-like' TV, seemingly based on Apple's new A14 chip, possibly indicating the launch of this device is further away.

Fudge also says Apple is working on its own games controller, reiterating previous rumors that a new controller would come either this year or next.