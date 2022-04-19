Apple has today announced that it will be running special Fitness+ workouts as part of the Earth Day celebrations that will take place on April 22.

Announced as part of a wider update on the company's environmental initiatives, the new workouts will cover yoga, meditation, cycling, rowing, and the treadmill as well as new Time to Run and Time to Walk additions.

To celebrate Earth Day, Apple Fitness+ subscribers can enjoy nature-inspired yoga, meditation, cycling, rowing, and treadmill workouts, as well as a new Time to Run episode that takes listeners through the beautiful sights and sounds of Yosemite National Park with an uplifting pop and rock playlist; and coaching that inspires you to take in the great outdoors, no matter where you're running. A new episode of Time to Walk is also available this week with world-renowned scientist and environmentalist, Dr. Jane Goodall, who shares why she is willing to push past her fears for the sake of her work and what she has observed about the interconnectedness of all living things. And after completing any workout of 30 minutes or more on April 22, all Apple Watch users can earn a limited-edition award.

Apple Fitness+ offers a range of guided exercise routines that incorporate Apple Watch activity rings and more.