What you need to know
- Apple has posted a placeholder video for its upcoming event on YouTube.
- You can sign up to be reminded by YouTube when the event goes live.
- The event is expected to contain three new Apple Silicon MacBooks.
Soon after announcing its "One More Thing" event, which is set to kick off on November 10 at 10:00 AM PST, Apple posted a placeholder video to YouTube so that viewers can sign up to be reminded when the event begins.
As posted in the description of the video, if you sign up for a reminder, you can get an email and push notification before the event begins.
Join us for a special Apple Event on November 10 at 10 a.m. PST. Set a reminder and we'll send an update before the show.
Earlier today, it was revealed that Apple may announce three new MacBooks at the event, including a 13-inch MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and 16-inch MacBook Pro. All three are expected to feature Apple Silicon, the company's own processor, as Apple plans to move away from Intel. The company is also expected to be working on a redesigned iMac and Mac Pro, but those aren't expected to see a release until at least next year.
A couple of other wildcards for next week's Apple event include the rumored AirTags and AirPods Studio headphones.
You can check out the placeholder video and sign up to be reminded when Apple's "One More Thing" event goes live on November 10 at 10:00 AM PST below:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
