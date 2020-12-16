What you need to know
- Former spy Yola Reitman tells us all about the tricks used to gather information.
Apple TV+ show Tehran is a bit of a sleeper hit and it's being promoted by a new video that features former spy Yola Reitman. Throughout the video, we get to hear about the tricks of the trade and learn more about the techniques used in the TV show.
Tehran is available on Apple TV+ now with the first season ready to watch. The second season is already underway, although we don't know when it will be ready to air.
A spy knows how to extract information. Listen to a real former spy, Yola Reitman, discuss ways of gathering crucial information, and the ways Tamar employs them in the new spy thriller Tehran.
I'm not going to spoil it for you, just check the video out – and then watch Tehran on Apple TV+. It's definitely worth your time.
Of course, you'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to take the show in. It's available as a single subscription or as part of the Apple one bundle. The latter might be the best way to go if you're using other Apple services, like Apple Music and Apple Fitness+.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
