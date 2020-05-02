What you need to know
- Apple has published a new 'First Look' video for its TV+ show 'Trying'.
- 'Trying' is a new British comedy that aired on the service yesterday, May 1.
- It follows the story of a couple who can't have children, so decide to adopt instead.
Apple has published a new 'First Look' video for its new Apple TV+ show Trying.
The video was uploaded today, May 2, and its description states:
Adoption isn't an easy process, but they're up for the challenge. Get an inside look at the new comedy series Trying. Watch all episodes now on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription.
All Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) want is a baby—but it's the one thing they just can't have. How are they going to fill the next 50 years if they can't start a family? They already went through The Sopranos in a weekend. After ruling out every other option, Nikki and Jason decide to adopt and are confronted by a world of bewildering new challenges. With their dysfunctional friends, screwball family, and chaotic lives, will the adoption panel agree that they're ready to be parents?
All eight episodes of the show were released yesterday on Apple TV+. It stars BAFTA Award winner Imelda Staunton, Ophelia Lovibond, and Oliver Chris and is written by Andy Wolton. It was made in partnership with the BBC, and you can check out the latest video below!
'Trying' now available!
