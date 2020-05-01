Apple has published a new trailer for its Apple TV+ show Ghostwriter titled 'The Next Chapter.'

The video's description states:

The truth is out there, but the mystery is far from over. Watch new episodes of Ghostwriter now on the Apple TV app. When a ghost haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world, four kids must team up to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost's unfinished business.

Apple's Ghostwriter is a re-imagining of Sesame Workshops' 1992 series by the same name, and its description states: