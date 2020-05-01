What you need to know
- There's a new Apple TV+ trailer.
- It's for children's show 'Ghostwriter'.
- The series tells the story of a ghost which haunts a neighborhood bookstore.
Apple has published a new trailer for its Apple TV+ show Ghostwriter titled 'The Next Chapter.'
The video's description states:
The truth is out there, but the mystery is far from over. Watch new episodes of Ghostwriter now on the Apple TV app.
When a ghost haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world, four kids must team up to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost's unfinished business.
Apple's Ghostwriter is a re-imagining of Sesame Workshops' 1992 series by the same name, and its description states:
When a ghost haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world, four kids must team up to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost's unfinished business. Armed with secret messages only they can see, the young heroes chase down the truth — and become friends in the process.
The show was first released on November 1, 2019, and there are now 13 episodes available on Apple TV+. It stars Isaac Arellanes, Amadi Chapata, Justin Sanchez, and Hannah Levinson.
Ghostwriter!
Apple TV+
Catch new episodes of SEE, For All Mankind and The Morning Show now!
Subscribe, or enjoy a year's free viewing if you bought an iPhone, iPod, iPad Mac or Apple TV after September 10, 2019.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
We review the rockin' Lucyd Loud Bluetooth-Enabled Sunglasses
That's right, you can listen to music, access Siri, and talk on the phone with these unique Bluetooth headphones/sunglasses hybrid.
Coronavirus patients are sharing their Apple Watch heart rates on Reddit
Apple Watch wearers have a heart rate monitor strapped to their watch all day and it's doing its job for coronavirus patients.
Apple didn't release any Q3 earnings guidance, but did give us some hints
Yesterday, Apple held its Q2 earnings call. Whilst it didn't issue any solid guidance for Q3, it did give us a few pointers.
Pick the perfect case for your iPhone SE (2020)
The newest iPhone on the market deserves a durable case for the ultimate protection. Here are some of our favorite iPhone SE (2020) cases.