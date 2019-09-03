Apple's slate of possible content for Apple TV+ is getting smaller after it opts to cancel the drama series "Bastards." The series was set to star Richard Gere, but creative differences between Apple and the showrunners led to the cancellation.

According to Variety, showrunners Howards Gordon and Warren Leight were set to pen the script and produce the series but ran into issues with Apple. The root of the creative differences was not revealed, but the report did say Apple decided to nix the series and had to pay out a "large financial penalty to the producers."

The series was going to be an American remake of the Israeli series Navelot. The word translates to "bastards" in English and thus was the unofficial title of the series. The plot would focus on two elderly Vietnam veterans and lifelong friends who find their lives turned into turmoil after the woman they both loved is killed.

This marks the second time a series is scrapped for Apple TV+. Previously, Apple pulled the plug on the series "Vital Signs" from Dr. Dre.

Apple still has a healthy dose of content lined up for the Apple TV+ debut in the fall, though it is running into some dead ends with a few projects it had in the works.