Apple is working on bringing its own game controller to market if a previously reliable leaker is to be believed. The anonymous Twitter account L0vetodream made the claim during an information dump overnight.

In one of many tweets, the leaker claimed that Apple has already been developing its own controller, although no information about its intended target device was shared. We do have a timeframe though, with "this year or next year" offered up.

this year or next year u will see it https://t.co/g6BmSfnDI1 — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) April 19, 2020

Apple's devices already support multiple game controllers including those from the likes of Sony and Microsoft. But Apple does like to have full control over anything and everything so selling its own controller isn't beyond the realms of possibility. It would likely be aimed at Apple TV users but with support for iOS and Mac also thrown into the mix.

While it's impossible to know whether there is any truth to this claim, L0vetodream has previously been able to predict the arrival of the new iPhone SE as well as this year's iPad Pro Magic Keyboard.