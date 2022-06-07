Wwdc 2022 Day 2 RecapSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple hosted the second day of WWDC 2022 today.
  • WWDC 2022 has so far unveiled iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura, and the new MacBook Air.
  • Apple has released a video that recaps the second day of the conference.

It's time to get your next recap of WWDC 2022.

Today, Apple hosted the second day of WWDC 2022. The second day included sessions like bringing Continuity Camera to a macOS app, building an app in Swift Playgrounds, and introductions to tools and technologies like passkeys and WeatherKit.

To help us all process that information as quickly as possible, Apple has released a recap of the second day of WWDC. Hosted by iMore alumni Serenity Caldwell, the video also gives us a preview of what is coming tomorrow. You can check it out below:

Let's review Day 2 of Apple's WWDC. Serenity Caldwell takes us through some of the best topics covered today. Stay tuned for a glimpse of tomorrow.

The first day of WWDC included the customary keynote where Apple announced iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS Ventura. The company also unveiled the new MacBook Air. iMore's Gerald Lynch was at the event and able to get hands-on with the new MacBook Air. You can learn more about his initial thoughts on the redesigned notebook in his hands-on review.

There are still three days left for WWDC 2022, with Apple set to host a ton of additional developer sessions both in-person and online. If you want to tune in to everything that WWDC 2022 has to offer, you can do so by downloading the Apple Developer app and watch any of the sessions for free.